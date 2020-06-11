NF cancels his 'The Search Tour' including postponed Chaifetz Arena date

Update: NF's "The Search Tour" is canceled, meaning the April 11 date that was postponed at Chaifetz Arena will not be rescheduled after all. Refunds are available. The cancellation is in wake of the current pandemic.

Click here for more information on refunds.

Original post: NF is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 11, 2020. The show is a stop on his “The Search Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are $32.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.