You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NF cancels his 'The Search Tour' including postponed Chaifetz Arena date
0 comments

NF cancels his 'The Search Tour' including postponed Chaifetz Arena date

Subscribe for $1 a month
2019 Lollapalooza - Day 2

NF performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

Update: NF's "The Search Tour" is canceled, meaning the April 11 date that was postponed at Chaifetz Arena will not be rescheduled after all. Refunds are available. The cancellation is in wake of the current pandemic.

Click here for more information on refunds.

Original post: NF is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 11, 2020. The show is a stop on his “The Search Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m. 

Ticket prices are $32.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

To ensure tickets get in the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sept. 22nd at midnight for the Verified Fan pre-sale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports