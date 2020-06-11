NF cancels his 'The Search Tour' including postponed Chaifetz Arena date

Update: NF's "The Search Tour" is canceled, meaning the April 11 date that was postponed at Chaifetz Arena will not be rescheduled after all. Refunds are available. The cancellation is in wake of the current pandemic.
Click here for more information on refunds.
May 20, 2020
Original post: NF is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 11, 2020. The show is a stop on his “The Search Tour.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are $32.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
To ensure tickets get in the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sept. 22nd at midnight for the Verified Fan pre-sale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
