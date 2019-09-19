NF is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 11, 2020. The show is a stop on his “The Search Tour.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are $32.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
To ensure tickets get in the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sept. 22nd at midnight for the Verified Fan pre-sale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.