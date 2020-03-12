You are the owner of this article.
Niall Horan coming to St. Louis Music Park
Niall Horan coming to St. Louis Music Park

2019 Jingle Ball - Washington, D.C. - Show

Niall Horan performs in concert during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at the Capital One Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Niall Horan is at St. Louis Music Park on Aug. 2 as part of the “Nice to Meet Ya Tour” presented by the Honda Civic Tour. Sam Fischer is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $29.50-$99.50. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office. Tickets go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m.

