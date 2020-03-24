You are the owner of this article.
Nick Jonas lets go of Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko on 'The Voice' but John Legend steals her
NUP_188876_3234.JPG

Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood sings during the blind auditions for Season 18 of "The Voice." 

 Photo by Mitchell Haddad, NBC

Nick Jonas’ loss was John Legend’s gain Monday night on “The Voice” as young Kirkwood woman Joanna Serenko was surprisingly eliminated from her coach Nick Jonas’ team, but swiftly picked up by rival coach John Legend.

Here’s how it went down for Serenko the first night of the Battles (the battle rounds):

Serenko and her teammate Roderick Chambers were matched up by their coach Jonas on a performance of Billie Eilish’s when the party’s over,” which they performed with near-equal aplomb.

All four coaches, Jonas, Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, gave the pair a standing ovation after the performance. Clarkson called it the best battle she’d seen so far, congratulation first-time coach Jonas. She said she felt sorry for Jonas since he created a masterpiece in the pairing and had to let one of them go. Legend said he wondered what it is Serenko can’t do.

But Jonas said his gut told him to select Chambers, which he did, adding he saw a real opportunity to turn him into a star.

Legend stepped up and “stole” her immediately, adding her to his team. He said he wanted her from the beginning.

“The Voice” Battles continue tonight. It’s not known what happens with the show once it’s time for the live shows in May; pre-taped shows will air through April.

Click here to read more about Serenko

