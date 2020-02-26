You are the owner of this article.
Nick Lowe Quality Rock & Roll Review starring Los Straitjackets coming to Delmar Hall
Courtesy of the artist

Nick Lowe Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets will be at Delmar Hall with a show on June 12. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at delmarhall.com and at the box office.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

