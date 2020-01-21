You are the owner of this article.
Nickelback heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'All the Right Reasons'
Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour” is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Aug. 22. The show celebrates the 15th anniversary of the band’s blockbuster album “All the Right Reasons,” which it will perform in its entirety. That album includes “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” and more. The band will also from hits from other albums.

Also on the bill are Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com and at the box office. Ticket prices are $25-$139.

The tour begins June 19 in Raleigh.

 

