Nikki Glaser adds a third night to her run at Helium Comedy Club

Update: Nikki Glaser has added a show on Thursday at 8 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Original post: Comedian Nikki Glaser has sold out her shows at 8 p.m. tonight and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Helium Comedy Club; these shows follow two sold-out shows at the Pageant in February.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she has been at her parents’ Kirkwood home, where she broadcasts her daily SiriusXM radio show and podcast, “You Up With Nikki Glaser.”

Helium Comedy Club reopened last weekend with comedian Tony Roberts; the club has enacted several new social distancing procedures including temperature checks for patrons and seating spaced apart.

