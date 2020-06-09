You are the owner of this article.
Nikki Glaser coming to Helium Comedy Club, Corey Holcomb and Michael Colyar coming in separate shows
Nikki Glaser at the Pageant

Nikki Glaser performs during the first of two sold-out shows at the Pageant in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Nikki Glaser heads up the list of comedians on their way to Helium Comedy Club at the St. Louis Galleria.

Michael Coylar, Corey Holcomb, Dan Soder, and Brian Regan are also coming in separate shows. Helium Comedy Club will reopen Thursday-Saturday with Def Comedy Jam veteran Tony Roberts. The club, which had been closed since March because of the pandemic, will have an extensive set of social distancing policies in use when it reopens.

Glaser had been quarantining in Kirkwood at her family's home.

-- Nikki Glaser, 7 p.m. June 17, $70-$180 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Shane Gillis, 8 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 19-20, $34-$116 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Dan Soder, 8 p.m. June 25, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 26-27, $36-$120 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Michael Colyar, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 10-11, 7 p.m. July 12, $42-$132 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Corey Holcomb, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 24-26, $60-$160 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Brian Regan, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Aug. 28-29, $70-$180 for two, three and four-top tables

Get more information on the club's social distancing practices at heliumcomedy.com.

 

 

