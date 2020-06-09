Nikki Glaser coming to Helium Comedy Club, Corey Holcomb and Michael Colyar coming in separate shows

Nikki Glaser heads up the list of comedians on their way to Helium Comedy Club at the St. Louis Galleria.

Michael Coylar, Corey Holcomb, Dan Soder, and Brian Regan are also coming in separate shows. Helium Comedy Club will reopen Thursday-Saturday with Def Comedy Jam veteran Tony Roberts. The club, which had been closed since March because of the pandemic, will have an extensive set of social distancing policies in use when it reopens.

Glaser had been quarantining in Kirkwood at her family's home.

-- Nikki Glaser, 7 p.m. June 17, $70-$180 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Shane Gillis, 8 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 19-20, $34-$116 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Dan Soder, 8 p.m. June 25, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 26-27, $36-$120 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Michael Colyar, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 10-11, 7 p.m. July 12, $42-$132 for two, three and four-top tables

-- Corey Holcomb, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 24-26, $60-$160 for two, three and four-top tables