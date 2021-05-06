Nikki Glaser, Glass Animals, Old Dominion booked at Factory concert venue in Chesterfield

Concerts are starting to pour in at the Factory, a new concert venue opening later this year at Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Boone’s Crossing in Chesterfield. Early bookings include Nikki Glaser, Midland, Old Dominion and Glass Animals.

The lineup thus far:

• Marc Rebillet’s “Third Dose North America Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11, $29-$39, on sale now

• Nikki Glaser’s “One Night With Nikki Glaser,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, $36-$161.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 7

• Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, tickets start at $59.50,on sale at 10 a.m. May 14

• Glass Animals’ “Dreamland Tour,” 7:30 p.m. March 23, 2022, $49.50-$65.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 6

• Midland’s “The Last Resort Tour With Hailey Whitters, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, $43-$53, on sale at 10 a.m. May 7.

Tickets for the Factory are available at ticketmaster.com.