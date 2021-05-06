 Skip to main content
Nikki Glaser, Glass Animals, Old Dominion booked at Factory concert venue in Chesterfield
Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser

 Photo by Luke Schwartz

Concerts are starting to pour in at the Factory, a new concert venue opening later this year at Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Boone’s Crossing in Chesterfield. Early bookings include Nikki Glaser, Midland, Old Dominion and Glass Animals.

Brian Carp gives a preview inside the 3,000-capacity Factory at the District in Chesterfield. The venue will feature many genres of music, and officials aim to open in early 2021.

The lineup thus far:

• Marc Rebillet’s “Third Dose North America Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11, $29-$39, on sale now

• Nikki Glaser’s “One Night With Nikki Glaser,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, $36-$161.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 7

• Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, tickets start at $59.50,on sale at 10 a.m. May 14

• Glass Animals’ “Dreamland Tour,” 7:30 p.m. March 23, 2022, $49.50-$65.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 6

• Midland’s “The Last Resort Tour With Hailey Whitters, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, $43-$53, on sale at 10 a.m. May 7.

Tickets for the Factory are available at ticketmaster.com.

The venue is expected to open at full capacity.

The Factory, which will open as part of the first phase of the District, will be a two-level, indoor venue with 52,000 square feet of flexible space. It will hold between 2,350 and 3,000 concertgoers.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

