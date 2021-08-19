Nikki Glaser-hosted 'FBoy Island' earns a second season

Nikki Glaser gets a second season of the new HBO Max dating reality show “FBoy Island.”
Glaser, who is based in the St. Louis area, is host and an executive director of the show, which recently wrapped its first season on the streaming platform.
The show focuses of three women’s quest to figure out if their male suitors are nice guys or “FBoys.”
Glaser, an avid fan of reality TV, says “FBoy Island” is “the perfect thing for me. I just had to show up and be honest. HBO trusted me to do myself. I always had to convince people to give me a shot. This was the first time that I wanted a job as much as HBO Max wanted me. I’ve never been in a relationship where we both liked and trusted each other.”
The renewal comes as no surprise. The show boasts the biggest launch ever for an HBO Max original reality series.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
