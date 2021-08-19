Nikki Glaser-hosted 'FBoy Island' earns a second season

Glaser, who is based in the St. Louis area, is host and an executive director of the show, which recently wrapped its first season on the streaming platform.

Glaser, an avid fan of reality TV, says “FBoy Island” is “the perfect thing for me. I just had to show up and be honest. HBO trusted me to do myself. I always had to convince people to give me a shot. This was the first time that I wanted a job as much as HBO Max wanted me. I’ve never been in a relationship where we both liked and trusted each other.”