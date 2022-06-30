 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nikki Glaser lands her debut HBO special with 'Good Clean Filth'

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser

 Photo by Luke Schwartz

Nikki Glaser’s is on a roll that's not stopping any time soon. She just announced her debut HBO special “Good Clean Filth” will air July 16 on the premium cable channel.

The HBO special airs after the start of the second season of “FBoy Island,” the dating reality show on HBO Max she hosts.

“FBoy Island” returns July 14, making it an especially high profile week for the Kirkwood native.

Recently, Glaser’s E! reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” wrapped. Check out the series recaps here.

Glaser recently extended her “One Night with Nikki Glaser” tour through December.

