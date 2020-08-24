 Skip to main content
Nikki Glaser lines up Funny Bone show set for Wednesday
Nikki Glaser at the Pageant

Nikki Glaser performs during the first of two sold-out shows Feb. 22, 2020, at the Pageant.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Nikki Glaser will appear at the Funny Bone St. Louis for a special engagement at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $20. Click here for ticket information.

Glaser, who has been quarantined with her parents in Des Peres, has also performed several shows at Helium Comedy Club during the pandemic, and has guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" virtually.

Just prior to the pandemic, she sold out two shows at the Pageant.

