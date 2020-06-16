You are the owner of this article.
Nikki Glaser sells out shows at Helium Comedy Club tonight and Wednesday
Nikki Glaser at the Pageant

Nikki Glaser performs during the first of two sold-out shows at the Pageant in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Comedian Nikki Glaser has sold out her shows at 8 p.m. tonight and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Helium Comedy Club; these shows follow two sold-out shows at the Pageant in February.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she has been at her parents’ Kirkwood home, where she broadcasts her daily SiriusXM radio show and podcast, “You Up With Nikki Glaser.” 

Helium Comedy Club reopened last weekend with comedian Tony Roberts; the club has enacted several new social distancing procedures including temperature checks for patrons and seating spaced apart.

