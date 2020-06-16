Nikki Glaser sells out shows at Helium Comedy Club tonight and Wednesday

Nikki Glaser performs during the first of two sold-out shows at the Pageant in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Comedian Nikki Glaser has sold out her shows at 8 p.m. tonight and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Helium Comedy Club;
these shows follow two sold-out shows at the Pageant in February.
During the coronavirus pandemic, she has been at her parents’ Kirkwood home, where she broadcasts her daily SiriusXM radio show and podcast, “You Up With Nikki Glaser.”
Helium Comedy Club reopened last weekend with comedian Tony Roberts; the club has enacted several new social distancing procedures including temperature checks for patrons and seating spaced apart.
Helium Comedy Club reopens at St. Louis Galleria
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Blake Stancil, head of security for Black Matter Security, maintains social distancing on the stairs for guests before Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jenelle Bickel, the box office manager at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis, checks the temperature of Frank Collins, of Belleville, before Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The St. Louis location is the first of the Helium Comedy Clubs to reopen after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tina Dybal performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tina Dybal performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Audience members laugh during Tony Roberts' performance at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jenelle Bickel, the box office manager at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis, checks the temperature of Eddie Chandler, of Belleville, before Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The St. Louis location is the first of the Helium Comedy Clubs to reopen after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Angela Thomas, of Florissant, (center) laughs while Tina Dybal performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tommy Dangerfield performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Eddie Chandler, of Belleville, (right) laughs during Tony Roberts' performance at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tamiko Blount, of St. Louis, (cneter) applauds for Tony Roberts during his performance at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tables are kept empty between seated guests to create social distancing for Tony Roberts' performance at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tommy Dangerfield performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Frank Collins, of Belleville, laughs during Tony Roberts' performance at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tommy Dangerfield performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
DaRon and Crystal Lee, of Florissant, laugh during Tony Roberts' performance at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tina Dybal performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tina Dybal performs during the reopening of Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tony Roberts performs at Helium Comedy Club at St. Louis Galleria on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The comedy club reopens this weekend after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts performs four more social distance shows this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
