Nikki Glaser to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with Paris Hilton as a guest
Nikki Glaser at the Pageant

Nikki Glaser performs during the first of two sold-out shows at the Pageant in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Nikki Glaser's on her way to a guest-host gig Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC. The St. Louis comedian revealed on social media that was able to choose her own guests: Paris Hilton and comedian Phoebe Robinson.

She says her parents are serving as her guest band. Her father is local musician E.J. Glaser. She has been back in Kirkwood living with her parents during the pandemic.

Glaser performed at Helium Comedy Club for several shows in June. She performed two sold-out shows at the Pageant in February.

