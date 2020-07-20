Nikki Glaser to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with Paris Hilton as a guest

Nikki Glaser's on her way to a guest-host gig Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC. The St. Louis comedian revealed on social media that was able to choose her own guests: Paris Hilton and comedian Phoebe Robinson.
She says her parents are serving as her guest band. Her father is local musician E.J. Glaser. She has been back in Kirkwood living with her parents during the pandemic.
Tuesday night I have the honor of guest hosting @jimmykimmellive. They let me pick my own guests @parishilton and @dopequeenpheebs and I am beyond excited to share my obsession with these two. PLUS my mom and dad are my house band for the night. AND ALSO there’s a cameo from the first celeb I ever loved. It’s going to be a packed half hour. Set your DVRs!
Glaser performed at Helium Comedy Club for several shows in June. She performed two sold-out shows at the Pageant in February.
Nikki Glaser at the Pageant
