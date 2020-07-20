Nikki Glaser to guest-host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with Paris Hilton as a guest

Nikki Glaser's on her way to a guest-host gig Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC. The St. Louis comedian revealed on social media that was able to choose her own guests: Paris Hilton and comedian Phoebe Robinson.

She says her parents are serving as her guest band. Her father is local musician E.J. Glaser. She has been back in Kirkwood living with her parents during the pandemic.