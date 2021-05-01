Nikki Glaser to host the first 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'

Nikki Glaser will host MTV’s newest award program: the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The event will honor shocking, outrageous and memorable moments and reality TV, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

The show airs at 8 p.m. May 17. It’s an adjunct to the long-running MTV Movie & TV Awards airing May 16 and hosted by Leslie Jones.

Glaser can be heard regularly on her new “The Nikki Glaser Podcast.” She’s also known for “You Up with Nikki Glaser on SiriusXM.

Glaser spent a good deal of time during the pandemic at her parents’ home in Des Peres, and performed at the St. Louis Funny Bone and Helium Comedy Club.

