Nikki Glaser virtually hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' 'both the high and low point of my career'

Kirkwood native Nikki Glaser took over Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and truly made the show her own.
The comedian selected guests Paris Hilton and Phoebe Robinson, talked about her dating during quarantine, quarantining with her parents locally, and she employed her parents as the two-piece house band for Kimmel’s show for the night.
Guest hosting @JimmyKimmelLive tonight! Please watch! Nothing matters but this! pic.twitter.com/r6WXXLOxtW— Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) July 21, 2020
“I cannot believe I am hosting a network late night talk show...alone...inside a weird house...with no laughter. This is both the high and low point of my career,” said Glaser, who flew out to Los Angeles from her quarantine perch in Kirkwood to do the show. She flies back to St. Louis today.
Glaser continued her opening monologue shouting out the show’s host Kimmel, who is currently on summer hiatus.
“I want to thank Jimmy for letting me host his show while he’s on pregnancy leave. Seriously Jimmy, I’m really happy you’re keeping this one.”
She said the last time she saw Kimmel was just before quarantine when she taped an episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, which resulted in her locking in a wrong answer and repeatedly screeching “nooo.”
She said she temporarily relocated back to St. Louis from New York City the day after that taping, figuring she’d be there a week or two until the coronavirus blew over, then cued up the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” clip to show her reaction to learning the virus wasn’t blowing over.
Glaser’s best bit came early when she said “It’s honestly not been so bad being stuck living in St. Louis with a couple in their 60s. I mean, it could be worse, at least it’s not these two” -- followed by a picture of St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national news after waving guns at protesters outside their Central West End home (and subsequently landing gun charges for their display).
“See, my mom would never wear horizontal stripes,” she said, referring to Patricia McCloskey’s widely mocked striped shirt in the viral pictures of the incident.
On the topic of dating, a big part of her stand-up routines, Glaser said, “And even if dating didn’t put my parents’ lives at risk, every social distance date sounds like it’s putting my life at risk. They have the same setting as every true crime podcast I listen to: It’s like, ‘Let’s go for a hike in the woods’ or, ‘Let’s meet up at the southeast corner of the Best Buy parking lot.’ It’s like OK, I guess I’m down for a picnic at the abandoned quarry, but why do I need to bring zip ties and garbage bags again?”
The SiriusXM host is more interested in speed dating through her Instagram Live these days, and had fun with her “Nikki’s Quickies” bit on the talk show featuring interactions with various suitors. It culminated with actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who said he thought he’d signed up to do charity for a sick woman. She informed him that was essentially true.
Former reality star and heiress Hilton promoted her new documentary “This is Paris,” which Glaser assured would cause people to freak out once they view it. Hilton’s subdued personality was no match for Glaser, who easily dominated the interview.
The better conversation came with Phoebe Robinson, one half of the “2 Dope Queens” from the podcast and HBO special of the same name. They talked up Robinson's full plate that includes her new podcast “Black Frasier,” her new book imprint Tiny Reparations Books and her upcoming quarantine book “Six Feet Apart.” She said she’s loose friends with the former First Lady Michelle Obama, and told Glaser the best advice to being friends with a famous person was to not be "thirsty."
Glaser’s parents E.J. and Julie Glaser brought viewers into and out of commercial breaks with too-brief song snippets including “Old Town Road.” E.J. Glaser accompanied his wife on acoustic guitar. E.J. Glaser is a St. Louis musician recently profiled by the Post-Dispatch.
Signing off, she said “My apologies for Jennifer Aniston, we ran out of time.”
Here's to hoping we get more of Glaser hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Shortly before the pandemic hit, Glaser performed two sold-out shows at the Pageant, her biggest hometown gigs yet. In June, she returned to the stage for several socially distanced shows at Helium Comedy Club.
