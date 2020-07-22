Nikki Glaser virtually hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' 'both the high and low point of my career'

Glaser’s best bit came early when she said “It’s honestly not been so bad being stuck living in St. Louis with a couple in their 60s. I mean, it could be worse, at least it’s not these two” -- followed by a picture of St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national news after waving guns at protesters outside their Central West End home (and subsequently landing gun charges for their display).

“See, my mom would never wear horizontal stripes,” she said, referring to Patricia McCloskey’s widely mocked striped shirt in the viral pictures of the incident.

On the topic of dating, a big part of her stand-up routines, Glaser said, “And even if dating didn’t put my parents’ lives at risk, every social distance date sounds like it’s putting my life at risk. They have the same setting as every true crime podcast I listen to: It’s like, ‘Let’s go for a hike in the woods’ or, ‘Let’s meet up at the southeast corner of the Best Buy parking lot.’ It’s like OK, I guess I’m down for a picnic at the abandoned quarry, but why do I need to bring zip ties and garbage bags again?”