NIkki Glaser's 'FBoy Island' lands Season 2 premiere date on HBO Max

Nikki Glaser's reality dating series “FBoy Island” will start its second season July 14 on HBO Max following the success of the first season in 2021.
The first three episodes of the second season will be released together.
Three additional episodes will drop July 21, two episodes on July 28, and the final two episodes will air Aug. 4 for 10 episodes total.
The second season of “FBoy Island” looks at three new women — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda — who are tasked with determining who are the good guys and who are the “FBoys” among 26 men who join them on a tropical island.
Glaser, a Kirkwood native who lives in St. Louis, hosts the show.
Her E! reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” just wrapped its first season. Click here for recaps of the series.
Last week, Glaser served as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” on Paramount+.
