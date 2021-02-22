 Skip to main content
Niko Moon, Chris Young performing virtually at Ballpark Village
Niko Moon, Chris Young performing virtually at Ballpark Village

A virtual concert with Niko Moon and Chris Young is at Ballpark Village on 7 p.m. March 20 at Ballpark Village's FOX Sports Midwest Live! The event is billed as a Hot Country Nights Bonus Personal Events.

A live in-person performance by the Johnny River Band will open the show. DJ Whiskey Pete will spin.

Ticket pricing starts at $20 for tables of two at eventbrite.com.

Proceeds benefit Keep Alive St. Louis- raising money for those in the St. Louis live entertainment industry affected by COVID-19.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

York and 92.3 WIL is presenting the show.

 

