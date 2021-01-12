Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater this summer

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at Chesterfield Amphitheater on July 17; show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Ozark Mountain Daredevils rescheduled again at River City Casino
-
Annual Aaliyah tribute event goes virtual
-
Still 'Hot in Herre,' St. Louis star Nelly wraps up a nearly perfect 2020
-
St. Louis singer Wil Robinson, known for classics, plans album of original music
-
The Sheldon Concert Hall reschedules its Coffee Concert Series
Ticket prices are $35-$99 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today