Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater this summer
John McEuen

John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

 Al Wagner

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at Chesterfield Amphitheater on July 17; show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $35-$99 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

