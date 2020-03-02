Nnamdi heading to Delmar Hall

Nigerian-American artist Nnamdi is at Delmar Hall with a show on April 20. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13-$15 and go on sale at noon Tuesday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Nnamdi has released a stream of records and EPs under his name and the moniker “Nnamdi’s Sooper Dooper Secret Side Project.” He also runs his own label, SOOPER Records.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
