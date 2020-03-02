You are the owner of this article.
Nnamdi heading to Delmar Hall
Nnamdi heading to Delmar Hall

NNAMDÏ

Courtesy of the artist

Nigerian-American artist Nnamdi is at Delmar Hall with a show on April 20. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13-$15 and go on sale at noon Tuesday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Nnamdi has released a stream of records and EPs under his name and the moniker “Nnamdi’s Sooper Dooper Secret Side Project.” He also runs his own label, SOOPER Records.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

