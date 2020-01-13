O.A.R. headlining the All-Star Friday Night festivities outside Enterprise Center

O.A.R. will headline the 2020 Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday Night festivities Jan. 24 outside of Enterprise Center with a free show accompanying the red carpet arrivals of NHL All-Stars, NHL Mascots and special guests.

The festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at 14th and Market streets.

The event is open to the public. All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the event area starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, and all bags will be subject to search. Fans can join the conversation online at #NHLAllStarConcert.

The more exclusive 2020 Honda NHLAll-Star Game is at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 on NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS, and includes a mini Green Day performance.

This is the third time the NHL All-Star festivities will take place in St. Louis. The Blues also hosted in 1970 and 1988; these were both at the St. Louis Arena.

