The Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas is at the Event Center at River City Casino on Nov. 24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$59.50. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Oak Ridge Boys bringing Christmas tour to River City Casino
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
