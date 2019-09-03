Subscribe for 99¢
The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys perform the National Anthem at the CMA Music Festival at at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

 Al Wagner

The Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas is at the Event Center at River City Casino on Nov. 24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$59.50. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

