ODESZA's 'The Last Goodbye Tour' coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ODESZA: “The Last Goodbye Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 14. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Also on the bill are Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook & NASAYA.

Tickets are $29.50-$149.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at livenation.com.

The tour supports the electronic act’s upcoming album “The Last Goodbye,” and is said to be one of the first electronic acts to scale up to amphitheaters with capacities in the 20,000 range.

The tour begins with shows in Seattle, WA, July 29-31.

“We can’t wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new shows. It’s been a long time coming,” the band said in a statement.

