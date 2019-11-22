We Came as Romans, Of Montreal and the Wonder Years are new shows coming to the Ready Room.
-- We Came as Romans, the Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker, 7 p.m. March 6, $25, (show is a Mike Judy Presents event).
-- The Wonder Years, Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids, 7 p.m. March 13, $25, (show is a Mike Judy Presents event).
-- Of Montreal, Locate S,1, 8 p.m. March 27, $20-$23.
-- AJJ, Xiu, Xiu, emporer x, 8 p.m. June 5, $20.
