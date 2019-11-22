Subscribe for 99¢
2018 Rock On The Range Music Festival - Day 3

Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

We Came as Romans, Of Montreal and the Wonder Years are new shows coming to the Ready Room.

-- We Came as Romans, the Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker, 7 p.m. March 6, $25, (show is a Mike Judy Presents event).

-- The Wonder Years, Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids, 7 p.m. March 13, $25, (show is a Mike Judy Presents event).

-- Of Montreal, Locate S,1, 8 p.m. March 27, $20-$23.

-- AJJ, Xiu, Xiu, emporer x, 8 p.m. June 5, $20. 

Get tickets at eventbrite.com.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

 

Upcoming events