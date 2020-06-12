O'Fallon's Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 will take place in September with Styx

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 will take place Sept. 6 with classic rock band Styx and country singer Dylan Scott. The event will be one day. Typically, the festival is a three-day event taking place over the July 4 weekend.

The regular event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Mayor Bill Hennessy announced during the June 11 City Council meeting the event would take place on Sept. 6 instead in its new 2.0 version.

The event will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 T.R. Hughes Boulevard and starts 11 a.m. with free concerts and family activities. There will be a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

Other performers are Steve Ewing, Dazed and Confused, That 80’s Band and Whiskey Morning and Wildfire.

The O'Fallon, Mo., mayor said in a statement: “We are very excited to offer this free event to our residents and neighbors. We’ve all had a difficult and stressful year, and we are looking forward to providing a day of fun for this amazing community on Labor Day Weekend.”

Get more information at heritageandfreedomfest.com, which includes a Corvette Club display, a gaming truck, Monster Mural, oversized yard games, a petting zoo, Circus Kaput.

