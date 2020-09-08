'Old-ish' starring Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis is being developed at ABC

Actress Jenifer Lewis, 63, is officially “Old-ish.”

Expanding its "Black-ish" universe, ABC is developing another “Black-ish” spinoff, this one starring Laurence Fishburne and Lewis, the grandparents of the Emmy-nominated mothership show.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news exclusively, and Lewis confirmed it on her social media. Lewis is a Kinloch native and Webster University graduate.

Lewis' character is Ruby Johnson, while Fishburne’s is Earl Johnson. Fishburne is an executive producer, Lewis will be a producer. “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will executive produce and write.

In the season finale of “Black-ish” early this year, Ruby and Earl appeared to reunite after years of divorce. Earl’s character had broken up with a character played by Loretta Devine. The new show will feature the couple in a new neighborhood navigating their second go-around at the alter.