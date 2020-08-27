Old Rock House is on the way back with Tonina, the Mighty Pines, Mvstermind, the Burney Sisters

Old Rock House gearing up to present concerts again. Beginning with the Matching Shoe concert on Sept. 12, the venue will open safely with a series of Listening Room-style concerts. The concerts will take place with a dramatically reduced capacity and several safety precautions in place.
Check out the precautions on oldrockhouse.com/covid-19. Masks are required.
Here’s the schedule:
Sept. 12, The Matching Shoe
Sept. 18-19, Tonina
Sept. 25, Mvstermind
Sept. 26, The Mighty Pines
Oct. 2, The Burney Sisters
Oct. 9, Clusterpluck
Oct. 16, LuSid
Oct. 17, Jason Nelson Band
Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.
