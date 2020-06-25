You are the owner of this article.
Old Rock House prepares for its reopening with the Allman Betts Band
The Old Rock House is gearing up for its reopening after being closed for months like other concert venue during the pandemic.

The Allman Betts Band will be first up with two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 with special guest Jackson Stokes.

Tickets are $40 at metrotix.com.

Old Rock House will be announcing additional new concerts soon and admits to being both nervous and excited about entering into this new era of concert going. The venue will operate on one-third capacity, take temperature checks for staff and concert-goers, and masks must be work upon entry and when interacting with staff. Staff will wear masks. The club is investing in high-tech cleaning and sanitation machines.

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

