Old Rock House prepares for its reopening with the Allman Betts Band

The Old Rock House is gearing up for its reopening after being closed for months like other concert venue during the pandemic.

Old Rock House will be announcing additional new concerts soon and admits to being both nervous and excited about entering into this new era of concert going. The venue will operate on one-third capacity, take temperature checks for staff and concert-goers, and masks must be work upon entry and when interacting with staff. Staff will wear masks. The club is investing in high-tech cleaning and sanitation machines.