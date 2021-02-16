 Skip to main content
Old Rock House will produce concerts at Chesterfield Amphitheater
While the Old Rock House remains dark for the time being, the venue will produce socially distant concerts at Chesterfield Amphitheater this year. Old Rock House will present Allman Betts Band and Samantha Fish in separate shows to kick it off.

Allman Betts Band will perform April 18. Tickets are $35-$45. Samantha Fish will perform on April 27. Tickets are $28-$40.

Both acts are Old Rock House alumni.

The shows will take place in a pod set-up; customers will need to purchase an entire pod of two or four.

Old Rock House has been working with the City of Chesterfield and St. Louis County Health Department to make sure the shows happen safely. Masks will be required at all times unless eating or drinking.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available through eventbrite.com.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

Concerts are expected to return to Old Rock House at a future time to be determined.

 

