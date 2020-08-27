 Skip to main content
Old Rock House will reopen in September with concerts by Tonina, the Mighty Pines, Mvstermind, the Burney Sisters
Old Rock House will reopen in September with concerts by Tonina, the Mighty Pines, Mvstermind, the Burney Sisters

The Mighty Pines

From left: John Hussing, Mike Murano, Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of the Mighty Pines

 Photo by Suzy Gorman Photography

Old Rock House gearing up to present concerts again. Beginning with the Matching Shoe concert on Sept. 12, the venue will open safely with a series of Listening Room-style concerts. The concerts will take place with a dramatically reduced capacity and several safety precautions in place.

Check out the precautions on oldrockhouse.com/covid-19Masks are required.

Here’s the schedule:

Sept. 12, The Matching Shoe

Sept. 18-19, Tonina

Sept. 25, Mvstermind

Sept. 26, The Mighty Pines

Oct. 2, The Burney Sisters

Oct. 9, Clusterpluck

Oct. 16, LuSid

Oct. 17, Jason Nelson Band

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

 

