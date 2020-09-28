 Skip to main content
Old Salt Union, Jake's Leg, Aaron Kamm concerts sell out pop-up venue the Lot downtown
Old Salt Union

Old Salt Union

 Courtesy of Sekondtry

Several shows as part of outdoor pop-up concert venue the Lot have sold out. The sold-out shows are: Old Salt Union, Oct. 3; Jake’s Leg, Oct. 10; Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Oct. 17; and Voodoo Season Pass.

The concept for the Lot is similar to a drive-in concert, minus the cars. Concertgoers will park nearby and walk to a 70,000-square-foot space, where they will enjoy shows from an assigned “pod” space. 

The Lot is presented by Jamo Presents and  is located at Seventh and Cerre streets, just south of Busch Stadium. 

Click here for more information on the Lot and for the full schedule. Additional shows will be added.

