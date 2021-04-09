Old Salt Union, Sean Canan, NandoSTL coming to City Foundry STL

Sean Canan, Old Salt Union, NandoSTL, That ‘90s Jam, the Grooveline, Hazard to Yo Booty and more are among the new shows coming to the new City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way.

Concert tickets will be sold in pods, and strict COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be practiced.

• Sean Canan’s Voodoo Allman Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m. April 15, $18

• Sean Canan’s Voodoo the Band, 7:30 p.m. April 22, $16-$24

• That 90s Jam with James Biko, 8 p.m. April 16, $10

• Bayou in the City Day 1 with the Red and Black Brass Band, the Scandeleros, 6 p.m. April 24, $15-$20

• Bayou in the City Day 2 with the Funky Butt Brass Band, Big Chief, 3 p.m. April 25, $15-$20

• The Grooveliner and Hazard to Yo Booty, 8 p.m. May 7$15-$20

• Old Salt Union, 8 p.m. May 8, $20-$25