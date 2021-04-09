 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Salt Union, Sean Canan, NandoSTL coming to City Foundry STL
0 comments

Old Salt Union, Sean Canan, NandoSTL coming to City Foundry STL

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 SLUM Fest Awards

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Sean Canan, Old Salt Union, NandoSTL, That ‘90s Jam, the Grooveline, Hazard to Yo Booty and more are among the new shows coming to the new City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way.

Concert tickets will be sold in pods, and strict COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be practiced.

Sean Canan’s Voodoo Allman Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m. April 15, $18

Sean Canan’s Voodoo the Band, 7:30 p.m. April 22, $16-$24

That 90s Jam with James Biko, 8 p.m. April 16, $10

Bayou in the City Day 1 with the Red and Black Brass Band, the Scandeleros, 6 p.m. April 24, $15-$20

Bayou in the City Day 2 with the Funky Butt Brass Band, Big Chief, 3 p.m. April 25, $15-$20

The Grooveliner and Hazard to Yo Booty, 8 p.m. May 7$15-$20

Old Salt Union, 8 p.m. May 8, $20-$25

• NandoSTL, Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, Concert Black (Blake Hernton), 8 p.m. May 21, $15-$20

Dave Grelle’s Playadors, 8 p.m. May 28,$15-$20

Tickets are at ticketweb.com. Get more information at jamopresents.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Philip Dies at 99: A Look at His Legacy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports