Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival is canceled

Update: The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival Sept. 18 in downtown Webster Groves is canceled.
Joe Rath, chair of Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival, said:
"The board of the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival has decided to cancel the 2021 event due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. We love our community, the musicians who share their talents with us, and the volunteers who make it all happen. Because of this, we have chosen to prioritize their safety and wellness.
Our festival has been a source of joy for two decades and we have every intention of returning. We look forward to the day that we can safely gather with thousands of friends and neighbors in the streets of Webster Groves to dance, sing, eat, drink, and party!"
Original post: The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival is returning for 2021 on Sept. 18 in downtown Webster Groves.
The festival’s musical director Brian Ward says: “We are so happy to be back. We’re celebrating internationally-recognized talent from right here in the 63119 like Erin Bode, Bach to the Future, and Gene Dobbs Bradford, alongside fan favorites and new faces. We’re also planning a surprise performance to close out the evening on the main stage with Marquise Knox.”
Stages are located in downtown Webster Groves on Gore Avenue and Allen Avenue surrounded by historic buildings and locally owned restaurants.
The lineup is:
Webster University Stage at Gore Avenue
-- 12 p.m.-1:15 p.m., Edicks Way Band featuring Vicky Michaels
-- 1:45 p.m.-3 p.m., Air Force Band
-- 3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
-- 5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Matthew “The Battlesnake” Lesch Band
-- 7 p.m.-8:15 p.m., Bach to the Future
-- 8:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m., Marquis Knox and special guest
Sunset Hills Subaru Stage at Allen Avenue
-- 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Harvey Lockhart and the Collective
-- 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m., the Bluestreak Band
-- 3:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Miss Jubilee
-- 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Webster Groves High School Jazz Band
-- 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., the Gene Dobbs Bradford Blues Experience
-- 8:15 p.m.-10 p.m., Erin Bode
Get more information at oldwebsterjazzfest.com.