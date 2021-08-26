Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival is canceled

Update: The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival Sept. 18 in downtown Webster Groves is canceled.

Joe Rath, chair of Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival, said:

"The board of the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival has decided to cancel the 2021 event due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. We love our community, the musicians who share their talents with us, and the volunteers who make it all happen. Because of this, we have chosen to prioritize their safety and wellness.

Our festival has been a source of joy for two decades and we have every intention of returning. We look forward to the day that we can safely gather with thousands of friends and neighbors in the streets of Webster Groves to dance, sing, eat, drink, and party!"

Original post: The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival is returning for 2021 on Sept. 18 in downtown Webster Groves.