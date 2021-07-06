 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival returning in 2021 with Marquise Knox, Miss Jubilee, Erin Bode
0 comments

Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival returning in 2021 with Marquise Knox, Miss Jubilee, Erin Bode

{{featured_button_text}}
Erin Bode

Erin Bode

 Courtesy of the artist

The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival is returning for 2021 on Sept. 18 in downtown Webster Groves.

The festival’s musical director Brian Ward says: “We are so happy to be back. We’re celebrating internationally-recognized talent from right here in the 63119 like Erin Bode, Bach to the Future, and Gene Dobbs Bradford, alongside fan favorites and new faces. We’re also planning a surprise performance to close out the evening on the main stage with Marquise Knox.”

Stages are located in downtown Webster Groves on Gore Avenue and Allen Avenue surrounded by historic buildings and locally owned restaurants.

The lineup is: 

Webster University Stage at Gore Avenue

-- 12 p.m.-1:15 p.m., Edicks Way Band featuring Vicky Michaels

-- 1:45 p.m.-3 p.m., Air Force Band

-- 3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble

-- 5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Matthew “The Battlesnake” Lesch Band

-- 7 p.m.-8:15 p.m., Bach to the Future

-- 8:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m., Marquis Knox and special guest

Sunset Hills Subaru Stage at Allen Avenue

-- 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Harvey Lockhart and the Collective

-- 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m., the Bluestreak Band

-- 3:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Miss Jubilee

-- 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Webster Groves High School Jazz Band

-- 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., the Gene Dobbs Bradford Blues Experience

-- 8:15 p.m.-10 p.m., Erin Bode

Get more information at oldwebsterjazzfest.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Priyanka Chopra's four best self-care beauty tips

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports