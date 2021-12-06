Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tour coming to the Factory with Gracie Abrams

Olivia Rodrigo, the hottest new artist of 2021, brings her “Sour” tour comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. April 20.
Gracie Abrams is also on the bill.
Tickets are $49.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com. Verified Fans signup timeline is from 8 p.m. Dec. 6-11:59 p.m. Dec. 7. Codes will be distributed Dec. 9.
The tour's COVID-19 protocols is as follows, and differs from the venue's protocols:
-- 12 and older, proof of vaccination only
-- Ages 5-11, vaccination or negative lab test taken within 48 hours will be accepted
-- 12 and older without vaccination must provide proof of medical exemption only (no other exceptions)
Get more information at thefactory.com.
The tour begins April 2 in San Francisco, CA.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
