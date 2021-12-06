 Skip to main content
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tour coming to the Factory
Olivia Rodrigo, the hottest new artist of 2021, brings her “Sour” tour comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. April 20.

Tickets are $49.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com. Verified Fans signup timeline is from 8 p.m. Dec. 6-11:59 p.m. Dec. 7. Codes will be distributed Dec. 9.

The Factory requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for admission.

Get more information at thefactory.com.

The tour begins April 2 in San Francisco, CA.

 

 

News