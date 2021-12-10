 Skip to main content
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tour sells out at the Factory
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tour sells out at the Factory

Update: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” tour coming to the Factory is Chesterfield 8 p.m. April 20 is sold out. Tickets went on sale today and sold out right away, making it the fastest-sellout in the venue.

There may be some platinum-level tickets still available at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original post: Olivia Rodrigo, the hottest new artist of 2021, brings her “Sour” tour comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. April 20.

Gracie Abrams is also on the bill.

Tickets are $49.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com. Verified Fans signup timeline is from 8 p.m. Dec. 6-11:59 p.m. Dec. 7. Codes will be distributed Dec. 9.

The tour's COVID-19 protocols is as follows, and differs from the venue's protocols:

-- 12 and older, proof of vaccination only

-- Ages 5-11, vaccination or negative lab test taken within 48 hours will be accepted

-- 12 and older without vaccination must provide proof of medical exemption and a negative lab test (no other exceptions)

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

The tour begins April 2 in San Francisco, CA.

 

