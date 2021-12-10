Update: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” tour coming to the Factory is Chesterfield 8 p.m. April 20 is sold out. Tickets went on sale today and sold out right away, making it the fastest-sellout in the venue.
There may be some platinum-level tickets still available at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Original post: Olivia Rodrigo, the hottest new artist of 2021, brings her “Sour” tour comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. April 20.
Gracie Abrams is also on the bill.
Tickets are $49.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com. Verified Fans signup timeline is from 8 p.m. Dec. 6-11:59 p.m. Dec. 7. Codes will be distributed Dec. 9.
-
REO Speedwagon and Styx heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'Live & UnZoomed' tour
-
Nightchaser dance party goes bigger than ever in St. Louis Science Center takeover
-
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tour sells out at the Factory
-
'RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour' heading to the Fox Theatre
-
Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to the Fox Theatre with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
The tour's COVID-19 protocols is as follows, and differs from the venue's protocols:
-- 12 and older, proof of vaccination only
-- Ages 5-11, vaccination or negative lab test taken within 48 hours will be accepted
-- 12 and older without vaccination must provide proof of medical exemption and a negative lab test (no other exceptions)
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The tour begins April 2 in San Francisco, CA.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.