OneRepublic bringing 'Never Ending Summer Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

OneRepublic’s “Never Ending Summer Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. 

Needtobreathe is also on the bill.

Tickets are $20-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 at livenation.com.

OneRepublic’s new single is "West Coast."

The tour begins July 8 in Charlotte, NC.

 

