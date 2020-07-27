Open Air Concert Series bringing concerts back to Grand Center through October

Open Air Concert Series is a new, outdoor concert and dining series featuring St. Louis musicians that will take place outside the Grandel Aug. 7 through the end of October.

Presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis, the event takes place Friday and Saturday nights in a spacious, covered area outside the Grandel with Be.Be & the Neo-Souls on Aug. 7, Brady Lewis Quartet on Aug. 8, Kaleb Kirby Quartet on Aug. 14 and Mark Harris II on Aug. 15.

Additional acts will be announced.

Tickets are on sale today and are $10 with an additional $30 food and beverage minimum per guest. Tickets are available through metrotix.com. After tickets are purchased, they’ll be sent an online order form to pre-order food and drinks. Additional drinks will be available for purchase at the event.