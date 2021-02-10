 Skip to main content
Open Air Concert Series cancels its weekend lineup over frigid temperatures
Open Air Concert Series cancels its weekend lineup over frigid temperatures

The Scandeleros

The Scandaleros

 Photo by Nichole Olea/Solea Photography

This weekend’s Open Air Concert Series shows with the Scandeleros on Feb. 13 and Cheri Evans on Feb. 14 have been rescheduled in lieu of the frigid temperatures. Evans will now perform at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 10. The Scandaleros will now perform at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 23.

The concerts take place outdoors in a heated tent.

Get more information at metrotix.com.

