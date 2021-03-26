 Skip to main content
Open Highway Music Festival moves to Chesterfield Amphitheater with Whitey Morgan and Maggie Rose
Maggie Rose

Maggie Rose

 Photo Credit: Ford Fairchild

St. Louis is getting back one of its music festivals for 2021. The Open Highway Music Festival, celebrating its tenth year, will take place Aug. 5-8 at Chesterfield Amphitheater. 

Whitney Morgan and the 78’s, Maggie Rose, Flatland Cavalry, the Dip, and Alexandra Kay are some of the acts who’ll perform. Other performers include River Kittens, Little Dylan, Western States, Katarra, Amber Skies and Prairie Rehab. More acts will be announced.

The festival focuses on rock, Americana, country and indie music. Usually the event is held at Off Broadway but this year makes a big move to Chesterfield Amphitheatre.

2020’s Open Highway Music Festival was canceled because of COVID-10.

Open Highway Music Festival founder John Henry says  “there is an insatiable need and desire to see live music. We feel it, and we know the people of St. Louis feel it, too...Our primary focus is to bring a safe and memorable experience to the region with some of the most exciting artists touring today."

Jason Baucom of Chesterfield Amphitheater says “We are honored and excited to be working with the Open Highway Music Festival on their 10th anniversary. The Chesterfield Amphitheater is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, so this makes for a perfect partnership and an even better celebration.”

Stringent COVID-19 health measures will be in place. Masks are required and patron’s temperatures will be taken at entry. 

The festival has previously hosted names such as Sturgill Simpson, Turnpike Troubadours, Norah Jones, Ryan Bingham, Josh Ritter, Nikki Lane, Hayes Carll, Amanda Shires, Marty Stuart, and others.

Festival passes are $111, daily tickets are $41, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

Get more information at openhighwaymusic.com.

 

