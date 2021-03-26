Open Highway Music Festival moves to Chesterfield Amphitheater with Whitey Morgan and Maggie Rose

St. Louis is getting back one of its music festivals for 2021. The Open Highway Music Festival, celebrating its tenth year, will take place Aug. 5-8 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Whitney Morgan and the 78’s, Maggie Rose, Flatland Cavalry, the Dip, and Alexandra Kay are some of the acts who’ll perform. Other performers include River Kittens, Little Dylan, Western States, Katarra, Amber Skies and Prairie Rehab. More acts will be announced.

The festival focuses on rock, Americana, country and indie music. Usually the event is held at Off Broadway but this year makes a big move to Chesterfield Amphitheatre.

2020’s Open Highway Music Festival was canceled because of COVID-10.

Open Highway Music Festival founder John Henry says “there is an insatiable need and desire to see live music. We feel it, and we know the people of St. Louis feel it, too...Our primary focus is to bring a safe and memorable experience to the region with some of the most exciting artists touring today."