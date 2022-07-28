 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open Highway Music Festival's concert with Steve Earle is postponed due to COVID

Steve Earle and the Dukes

Tonight’s (July 28) Steve Earle concert at the Old Rock House is postponed as several members of Earle’s touring party have contacted COVID. The show was the kickoff concert for the Open Highway Music Festival

A rescheduled date for Earle will be announced soon.

The festival continues July 29-30 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.

 

The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson

