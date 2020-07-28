You are the owner of this article.
Open mic event Poetic Justice heads outdoors for special brunch edition
Open mic event Poetic Justice heads outdoors for special brunch edition

Corey Black’s monthly poetry open mic event Poetic Justice returns this weekend in a new format with Poetic Justice’s Poetry + Brunch as it heads outdoors to a tent outside the Grandel and includes brunch in this special edition. 

Seatings are at 10 a.m. Sunday and noon Sunday outside of the Grandel. Tickets are $25 at metrotix.com.

The event, named Best Open Microphone event by Go! magazine, is celebrating its eighth anniversary. Regarding the event, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation has set specific guidelines and safety methods mandated by local and state regulations initiating social distancing.

Seating is limited and there is no standing room allowed.

Poets should email corey@poetryandbrunch.com to get on the lineup.

 

