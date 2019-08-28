Over the Rhine’s Christmas Tour comes to the Sheldon Concert Hall on Dec. 14. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at thesheldon.org.
Over the Rhine bringing its Christmas show to the Sheldon Concert Hall
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
