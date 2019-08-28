Subscribe for 99¢
Over the Rhine

Courtesy of the artist

Over the Rhine’s Christmas Tour comes to the Sheldon Concert Hall on Dec. 14. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at thesheldon.org.

