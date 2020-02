Ozzy Osbourne reportedly pulls the plug on his 2020 tour including the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show

“Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne has pulled the plug on his 2020 tour “No More Tours 2,” which had been scheduled for June 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, according to variety.com and other outlets.

The cancellation is not yet reflected at ticketmaster.com, and Live Nation, the tour’s producer, has not issued a comment. The information also hasn’t made it to the singer’s official website yet.

The 2020 tour was making up for his 2019 tour, which was canceled and moved to 2020.

The singer, who has Parkinson’s Disease, will undergo additional medical treatment.

In a statement, he said: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (crappy) year. Unfortunately I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

Marilyn Manson was the support act on the tour.

Osbourne’s upcoming album is “Ordinary Man.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



Upcoming events