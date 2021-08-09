 Skip to main content
P.O.D. heading to Pop's for 'Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour'
P.O.D. heading to Pop's for 'Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour'

 Courtesy of the artist

P.O.D.’s “Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour” comes to Pop’s with a show on Sept. 29. Show time is at 7 p.m.

From Ashes to New, All Good Things Happen, and Sleep Signals are also on the bill.

Tickets are $32.50-$35 and are on sale at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

