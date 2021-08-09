P.O.D. heading to Pop's for 'Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour'

P.O.D.’s “Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour” comes to Pop’s with a show on Sept. 29. Show time is at 7 p.m.
From Ashes to New, All Good Things Happen, and Sleep Signals are also on the bill.
Tickets are $32.50-$35 and are on sale at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
