Pale Divine scraps New Year's Eve concert at the Pageant

Pale Divine's New Year's Eve shows at the Pageant has been scrapped. The reunion will instead take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. The Finns and Poster Logic are also on the bill.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Other New Year's Eve concert cancellations include Greensky Bluegrass at the Factory and Maggie Rose at Delmar Hall.
