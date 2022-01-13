Parkway Drive, Sevendust and Bastille heading to the Factory in separate shows

Sevendust, Parkway Drive, and Bastille are new shows coming to the Factory in Chesterfield.
— Bastille’s “Give Me the Future Tour 2022, 8 p.m. May 31, the Factory, $39.50-$55, on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, ticketmaster.com
— Sevendust, 7 p.m. March 26, the Factory, $29.50-$35, on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, ticketmaster.com
— Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns, 7 p.m. May 26, the Factory, $39.50-$49.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, ticketmaster.com
A COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.