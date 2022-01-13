 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parkway Drive, Sevendust heading to the Factory in separate shows
0 comments

Parkway Drive, Sevendust heading to the Factory in separate shows

{{featured_button_text}}
Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive

 Photo by Dave Lepage

Sevendust and Parkway Drive are new shows coming to the Factory in Chesterfield.

— Sevendust, 7 p.m. March 26, the Factory, $29.50-$35, on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, ticketmaster.com

— Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns, 7 p.m. May 26, the Factory, $39.50-$49.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, ticketmaster.com

A COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck says that the poor response to 2003's Gigli was 'depressing'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News