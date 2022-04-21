 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo coming to the Factory

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. 

Tickets are $39.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

